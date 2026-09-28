David Lingmerth betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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David Lingmerth returns to competition at Black Desert Resort for the Bank of Utah Championship, taking place Oct. 1-4, 2026. The Swedish golfer has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Lingmerth has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lingmerth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|AdventHealth Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 26, 2026
|Evans Scholars Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|T13
|69-70-71-66
|-4
|54.167
Lingmerth's recent performances
- Lingmerth's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 13th at the UNC Health Championship.
- He has averaged -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lingmerth has averaged -2.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.239 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lingmerth has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lingmerth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.660
Lingmerth's advanced stats and rankings
- Lingmerth has struggled with his approach play recently, averaging -2.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments.
- His driving has also been below average, posting -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his recent starts.
- On the greens, Lingmerth has been slightly positive with a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Lingmerth has averaged -2.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments, indicating significant room for improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lingmerth as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.