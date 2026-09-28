David Lingmerth betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Lingmerth's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 13th at the UNC Health Championship.

He has averaged -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Lingmerth has averaged -2.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged -0.239 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Lingmerth has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.