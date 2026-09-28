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7H AGO

David Lingmerth betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

David Lingmerth's approach to 9 feet leads to birdie at Sony Open

David Lingmerth's approach to 9 feet leads to birdie at Sony Open

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David Lingmerth returns to competition at Black Desert Resort for the Bank of Utah Championship, taking place Oct. 1-4, 2026. The Swedish golfer has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for Lingmerth at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • Lingmerth has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Lingmerth's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026AdventHealth ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
Aug. 16, 2026Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC75-67E--
Aug. 9, 2026Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC75-73+6--
July 26, 2026Evans Scholars InvitationalMC73-71+2--
June 28, 2026Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC72-68-2--
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipT1369-70-71-66-454.167

Lingmerth's recent performances

  • Lingmerth's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 13th at the UNC Health Championship.
  • He has averaged -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Lingmerth has averaged -2.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.239 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lingmerth has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lingmerth's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.338
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.194
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.239
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.111
Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.660

Lingmerth's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lingmerth has struggled with his approach play recently, averaging -2.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments.
  • His driving has also been below average, posting -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his recent starts.
  • On the greens, Lingmerth has been slightly positive with a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five tournaments.
  • Overall, Lingmerth has averaged -2.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments, indicating significant room for improvement.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lingmerth as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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