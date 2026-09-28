Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Lamprecht has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament appearances.

He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Lamprecht has an average of -2.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Lamprecht has an average of -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.