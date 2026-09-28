Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Christo Lamprecht reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Christo Lamprecht will make his tournament debut at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, when the Bank of Utah Championship takes place Oct. 1-4. Lamprecht will be looking to improve upon his recent form at this tournament.
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament appearances.
- He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has an average of -2.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has an average of -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.073
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-1.534
|-2.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|-0.011
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.298
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.915
|-2.865
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.534 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 59.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
- Lamprecht has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 198th. His Par Breakers percentage of 19.61% ranked 144th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.29% ranked 155th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.