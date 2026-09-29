Carson Lundell betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Carson Lundell sinks 46-foot eagle putt on No. 14 at Bank of Utah
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Carson Lundell returns to the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4, 2026. Lundell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lundell's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-75
|+3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Lundell's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lundell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|The Blue Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
Lundell's recent performances
- Lundell has missed the cut in his last two appearances.
Lundell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.105
Lundell's advanced stats and rankings
- Lundell has struggled with his putting in his past five tournaments, posting a -1.538 Strokes Gained: Putting average.
- His off-the-tee performance has also been below average, with a -1.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark in his past five starts.
- Lundell has shown some positive signs in his short game, averaging 0.494 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and 0.313 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lundell as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.