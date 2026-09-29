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Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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Carson Lundell betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Lundell sinks 46-foot eagle putt on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

Carson Lundell sinks 46-foot eagle putt on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

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Carson Lundell returns to the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4, 2026. Lundell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Lundell at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Lundell's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-75+3

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Lundell's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Lundell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC65-72-3--
July 12, 2026The Blue ChampionshipMC70-75+1--

Lundell's recent performances

  • Lundell has missed the cut in his last two appearances.

Lundell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.373
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.313
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.494
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.538
Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.105

Lundell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lundell has struggled with his putting in his past five tournaments, posting a -1.538 Strokes Gained: Putting average.
  • His off-the-tee performance has also been below average, with a -1.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark in his past five starts.
  • Lundell has shown some positive signs in his short game, averaging 0.494 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and 0.313 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lundell as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Bank of Utah Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
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