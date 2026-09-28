Cam Davis betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Cam Davis drains 31-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
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Cam Davis will compete at the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4, 2026. Davis has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Davis' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has no recorded finishes over his last ten appearances.
- Davis has an average of -1.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -1.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.866
|-1.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.507
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.210
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.298
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.881
|-1.291
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.866 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis has recorded a -0.507 mark. He has hit 60.59% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.95 Putts Per Round and has broken par 18.99% of the time.
- Davis has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 191st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.