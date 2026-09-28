Brice Garnett betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Brice Garnett sinks 34-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at Biltmore Championship
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Garnett has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, posting scores of +3 in 2025 and -1 in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 looking to make his first weekend at the Bank of Utah Championship.
Garnett's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2024
|MC
|75-66
|-1
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|69-66-68-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-67-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.942 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.279
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.153
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.111
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.018
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.525
|-0.942
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.279 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.153 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 135th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.