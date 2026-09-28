PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
6H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett sinks 34-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at Biltmore Championship

Brice Garnett sinks 34-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at Biltmore Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Garnett has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, posting scores of +3 in 2025 and -1 in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 looking to make his first weekend at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Garnett at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Garnett's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-72+3
2024MC75-66-1

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6669-66-68-73-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-67-68-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-66-74-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--

Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Garnett has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged -0.942 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.279-0.365
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.153-0.418
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.111-0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.018-0.008
Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.525-0.942

Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.279 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.153 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
  • Garnett has earned 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 135th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
6H AGO
Zach Bauchou betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
Pierceson Coody betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile