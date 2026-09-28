Billy Horschel betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Billy Horschel finished tied for 11th at 14-under in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Horschel's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|72-66-66-66
|-14
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|67-68-68-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|62.500
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|67-66-65-70
|-16
|57.333
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|66-70-64-70
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-71-70-73
|-1
|10.000
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 13-under.
- Horschel has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 1.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.114
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.286
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.289
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.040
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.078
|1.128
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.114 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.286 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
- Horschel ranks 100th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 403 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.