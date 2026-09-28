Billy Horschel betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Horschel has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 13-under.

Horschel has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.