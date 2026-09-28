Ben Silverman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Ben Silverman gets up-and-down from 14 feet for birdie on No. 9 at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Ben Silverman finished tied for third at 16-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Silverman's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|68-66-67-67
|-16
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 16-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.147
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.070
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.027
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.286
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.237
|-0.025
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.147 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards shows room for improvement in the power category.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a 0.070 mark. He posted a 71.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.26 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.05% of the time.
- Silverman ranks 139th with 190 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.72%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.