Ben Kohles betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Ben Kohles' excellent approach is the Shot of the Day
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Ben Kohles finished tied for 20th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Kohles' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|2024
|T46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 1.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.249
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.763
|0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.020
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.242
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.274
|1.671
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.249 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.763 mark. He posted a 73.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.41 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 24.37% of the time.
- Kohles has earned 426 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.