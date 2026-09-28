Ben James betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Ben James taps in for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
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Ben James will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, from Oct. 1-4. The tournament features a $6 million purse with Michael Brennan defending his title after winning at 22-under last year.
James's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|2
|67-67-65-61
|-24
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|62-67-72-61
|-18
|190.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-65-73
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|67-66-67-70
|-18
|72.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|65-69-67-68
|-11
|29.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-64-71-73
|-4
|7.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-77-67
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-63-78-69
|-3
|5.860
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
James's recent performances
- James has three top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
- James has an average of 0.547 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 2.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
James's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.405
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.509
|0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.084
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.383
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.381
|2.299
James's advanced stats and rankings
- James posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sported a 0.509 mark. He maintained a 72.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, James delivered a 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.06 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 24.67% of the time.
- James ranks 108th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 365 points and maintains a 12.09% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.