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7H AGO

Ben James betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben James taps in for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

Ben James taps in for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

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Ben James will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, from Oct. 1-4. The tournament features a $6 million purse with Michael Brennan defending his title after winning at 22-under last year.

Latest odds for James at the Bank of Utah Championship.

James's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville267-67-65-61-24--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship362-67-72-61-18190.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-65-73-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT467-66-67-70-1872.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1565-69-67-68-1129.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-64-71-73-47.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-77-67+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-63-78-69-35.860
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--

James's recent performances

  • James has three top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
  • James has an average of 0.547 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • James has averaged 2.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

James's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4050.547
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5090.979
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0840.166
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3830.606
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.3812.299

James's advanced stats and rankings

  • James posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sported a 0.509 mark. He maintained a 72.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, James delivered a 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.06 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 24.67% of the time.
  • James ranks 108th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 365 points and maintains a 12.09% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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