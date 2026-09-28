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8H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

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Andrew Putnam missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2025, shooting 3-over. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah for the Oct. 1-4 tournament looking to improve on that performance.

Latest odds for Putnam at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Putnam's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-74+3

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Putnam's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6671-68-69-68-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-68-68-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-74+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5271-65-70-73-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5167-68-67-74-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6574-68-74-78+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1764-70-70-70-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-71-70-73+310.500

Putnam's recent performances

  • Putnam has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Putnam has an average of -0.796 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.647-0.796
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2230.239
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3650.170
Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2330.129
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.175-0.259

Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

  • Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.647 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.223 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
  • Putnam has earned 538 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, which ranks 76th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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