Andrew Putnam betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
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Andrew Putnam missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2025, shooting 3-over. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah for the Oct. 1-4 tournament looking to improve on that performance.
Putnam's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|71-65-70-73
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|67-68-67-74
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|74-68-74-78
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|64-70-70-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|10.500
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.796 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.647
|-0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.223
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.365
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.233
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.175
|-0.259
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.647 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.223 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
- Putnam has earned 538 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, which ranks 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.