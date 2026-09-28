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8H AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart sinks 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at Biltmore Championship

A.J. Ewart sinks 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at Biltmore Championship

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A.J. Ewart heads to Black Desert Resort for the Bank of Utah Championship, set for Oct. 1-4, 2026. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in recent years as he looks to make his mark at the Utah venue.

Latest odds for Ewart at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is Ewart's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Ewart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-69E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-72E--
July 26, 20263M Open5569-69-70-69-76.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2069-69-68-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3466-67-72-67-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7167-72-70-72-32.800
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-68-69-66-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-63-71-70-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-70-66-1536.875

Ewart's recent performances

  • Ewart has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Ewart has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ewart has averaged -0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.277-0.399
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0530.218
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.016-0.330
Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5110.492
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.271-0.018

Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.277 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart has a 0.053 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.38% of the time.
  • Ewart's bogey avoidance percentage of 13.25% ranks 14th on TOUR this season. He has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points (105th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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