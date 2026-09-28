A.J. Ewart betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.277 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart has a 0.053 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.38% of the time.