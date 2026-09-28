Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Dumont de Chassart missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024, shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|72-67-71-66
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|71-71-77-70
|+9
|12.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -1.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.477
|-1.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.127
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.390
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.282
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.068
|-0.695
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.127 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 63.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.42% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.