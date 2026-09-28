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8H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Adrien Dumont de Chassart drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Dumont de Chassart missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024, shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-69-1

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-78+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-66-67-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5172-67-71-66-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5371-71-77-70+912.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC66-74E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--

Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • Dumont de Chassart had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
  • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -1.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.477-1.292
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.127-0.538
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.3900.512
Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.2820.624
Average Strokes Gained: Total940.068-0.695

Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.127 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 63.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.42% of the time.
  • Dumont de Chassart has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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