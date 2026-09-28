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Adam Svensson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Adam Svensson hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

Adam Svensson hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

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Adam Svensson finished tied for 56th at five-under in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He'll compete at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4, looking to improve on his previous results at this $6 million event.

Latest odds for Svensson at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Svensson's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5670-70-68-71-5
2024T2560-69-71-71-13

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of five-under.
  • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 13-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3972-66-66-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7069-68-74-70+13.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-74E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6665-72-70-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6065-72-71-71-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-68-71-67-105.860

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 13-under.
  • Svensson has an average of -0.786 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -1.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.434-0.786
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.097-0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.031-0.281
Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.3550.044
Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.661-1.135

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.097 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
  • Svensson has earned 69 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 178th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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