Adam Svensson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.097 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.