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Adam Schenk betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Adam Schenk drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

Adam Schenk drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

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Adam Schenk finished tied for 47th at seven-under at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, Oct. 1-4 for the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Latest odds for Schenk at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Schenk's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4769-68-69-71-7

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Schenk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-68-67-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipW/D72+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-68-69-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7466-71-70-79+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-67E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-71+6--

Schenk's recent performances

  • Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 43rd at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished at 12-under.
  • Schenk has an average of -0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schenk has averaged -0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.413-0.553
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.412-0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.105-0.038
Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.2840.552
Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.213-0.219

Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.413 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.412 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
  • Schenk has earned 113 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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