Adam Schenk betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.413 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.412 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.