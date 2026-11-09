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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zachary Bauchou taps in for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Zachary Bauchou taps in for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Zach Bauchou heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, carrying solid recent form into the week. He'll tee off Nov. 12-15 in the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, a $6.0 million event on the PGA Tour.

Latest odds for Bauchou at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Zach Bauchou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3367-67-68-73-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC74-66-2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT969-64-67-72-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1362-69-69-66-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2467-68-67-67-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-69-68-67-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT971-67-68-66-1642.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--

Zach Bauchou's recent performances

  • Bauchou has recorded two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he tied for ninth with a score of 12-under.
  • Bauchou has averaged 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Bauchou has averaged 1.211 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0450.422
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3440.673
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.0890.235
Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.073-0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5521.211

Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bauchou ranks 92nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.045, and his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 115th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Bauchou ranks 40th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.344 mark, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.70% ranks 36th on the Tour.
  • Around the greens, Bauchou ranks 62nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.089.
  • On the greens, Bauchou posts a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark (75th), with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63 that ranks 55th on the Tour.
  • Bauchou ranks 20th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.13% of holes, and his Par Breakers percentage of 24.75% ranks 12th. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.552 places him 44th overall.
  • He has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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