Zach Bauchou betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Zachary Bauchou taps in for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Zach Bauchou heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, carrying solid recent form into the week. He'll tee off Nov. 12-15 in the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, a $6.0 million event on the PGA Tour.
Zach Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|67-67-68-73
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T9
|69-64-67-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-69-68-67
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|71-67-68-66
|-16
|42.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
Zach Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has recorded two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he tied for ninth with a score of 12-under.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 1.211 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.045
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.344
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.089
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.073
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.552
|1.211
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou ranks 92nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.045, and his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 115th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Bauchou ranks 40th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.344 mark, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.70% ranks 36th on the Tour.
- Around the greens, Bauchou ranks 62nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.089.
- On the greens, Bauchou posts a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark (75th), with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63 that ranks 55th on the Tour.
- Bauchou ranks 20th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.13% of holes, and his Par Breakers percentage of 24.75% ranks 12th. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.552 places him 44th overall.
- He has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.