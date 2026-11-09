Zach Bauchou betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Bauchou ranks 92nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.045, and his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 115th.

In terms of ball-striking, Bauchou ranks 40th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.344 mark, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.70% ranks 36th on the Tour.

Around the greens, Bauchou ranks 62nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.089.

On the greens, Bauchou posts a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark (75th), with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63 that ranks 55th on the Tour.

Bauchou ranks 20th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.13% of holes, and his Par Breakers percentage of 24.75% ranks 12th. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.552 places him 44th overall.