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Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
USA
Z. Blair
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Brendon Todd
USA
B. Todd
USA
B. Todd
Andrew Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tyler Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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11H AGO

William Sides betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Sides makes birdie on No. 16 at Compliance Solutions

William Sides makes birdie on No. 16 at Compliance Solutions

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William Sides heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid ball-striking form into this debut event. He will tee off Nov. 12-15 at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Sides at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

William Sides's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-65-4--

William Sides's recent performances

  • Sides has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sides has averaged -0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

William Sides's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6880.691
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4600.459
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.011-1.013
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.582-0.582
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.445-0.445

William Sides's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sides is averaging 0.688 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 301.5 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Sides holds a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average and is hitting 72.22% of Greens in Regulation in 2026.
  • Around the greens, Sides is posting a -1.011 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, which represents an area for improvement heading into the Austin Championship.
  • On the greens, Sides has a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50. He is breaking par 27.78% of the time, while recording a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sides as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
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