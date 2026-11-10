William Sides betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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William Sides makes birdie on No. 16 at Compliance Solutions
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William Sides heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid ball-striking form into this debut event. He will tee off Nov. 12-15 at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
William Sides's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
William Sides's recent performances
- Sides has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sides has averaged -0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
William Sides's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.688
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.460
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.011
|-1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.582
|-0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.445
|-0.445
William Sides's advanced stats and rankings
- Sides is averaging 0.688 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 301.5 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Sides holds a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average and is hitting 72.22% of Greens in Regulation in 2026.
- Around the greens, Sides is posting a -1.011 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, which represents an area for improvement heading into the Austin Championship.
- On the greens, Sides has a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50. He is breaking par 27.78% of the time, while recording a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sides as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.