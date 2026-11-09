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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire reaches par-5 No. 6 in three, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

Patton Kizzire reaches par-5 No. 6 in three, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

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Kizzire tees it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. He heads into the week looking to build on a tie for 25th at the World Wide Technology Championship, his best result over his last ten starts.

Latest odds for Kizzire at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Patton Kizzire's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2566-71-70-67-14--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC74-65-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4568-66-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6268-71-65-71-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-68-68-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-74+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenW/D77+6--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3965-69-68-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--

Patton Kizzire's recent performances

  • Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 14-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
  • Kizzire has averaged -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kizzire has averaged -0.009 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Patton Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.809-0.430
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.0480.586
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2280.252
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.295-0.419
Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.924-0.009

Patton Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kizzire ranks 166th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.809, and his Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 126th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire holds a -0.048 mark, ranking 109th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.28% ranks 133rd.
  • Around the green, Kizzire has been one of his stronger areas, posting a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 33rd on the Tour.
  • On the putting surfaces, Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.295 ranks 141st, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.02 ranks 102nd. He ranks 151st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse 17.04% of the time.
  • Kizzire's Par Breakers rate of 21.20% ranks 138th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.924 ranks 159th. He has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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