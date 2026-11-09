Patton Kizzire betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Patton Kizzire reaches par-5 No. 6 in three, makes birdie at World Wide Technology
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Kizzire tees it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. He heads into the week looking to build on a tie for 25th at the World Wide Technology Championship, his best result over his last ten starts.
Patton Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|66-71-70-67
|-14
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|68-71-65-71
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|65-69-68-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Patton Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 14-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.009 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Patton Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.809
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.048
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.228
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.295
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.924
|-0.009
Patton Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire ranks 166th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.809, and his Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 126th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire holds a -0.048 mark, ranking 109th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.28% ranks 133rd.
- Around the green, Kizzire has been one of his stronger areas, posting a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 33rd on the Tour.
- On the putting surfaces, Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.295 ranks 141st, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.02 ranks 102nd. He ranks 151st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse 17.04% of the time.
- Kizzire's Par Breakers rate of 21.20% ranks 138th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.924 ranks 159th. He has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.