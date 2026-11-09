Tyler Duncan betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Tyler Duncan sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Tyler Duncan heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Duncan arrives with one top-20 finish across his last 10 starts and will look to build on a recent stretch that includes a tied-for-12th result at the John Deere Classic.
Tyler Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|69-68-77-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|63
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|66-66-71-66
|-15
|60.667
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|64-66-72-70
|-12
|13.071
Tyler Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th at 15-under.
- He has one top-20 finish across his last 10 starts, with no top-five or top-10 results during that span.
- Duncan has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
- Duncan has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.
Tyler Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.273
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.090
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.136
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.252
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.204
|-0.429
Tyler Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 295.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.090 this season, and he has hit 69.91% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the green, Duncan has averaged -0.136 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Duncan has averaged -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
- Duncan has broken par 24.85% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.73%. He has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 174th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.