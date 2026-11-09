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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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Tyler Duncan betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Tyler Duncan sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Tyler Duncan heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Duncan arrives with one top-20 finish across his last 10 starts and will look to build on a recent stretch that includes a tied-for-12th result at the John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Duncan at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Tyler Duncan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology Championship7169-68-77-69-5--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico Open6368-68-70-74-4--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3368-68-66-68-14--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1266-66-71-66-1560.667
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4064-66-72-70-1213.071

Tyler Duncan's recent performances

  • Duncan's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th at 15-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish across his last 10 starts, with no top-five or top-10 results during that span.
  • Duncan has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
  • Duncan has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.

Tyler Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2730.219
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.090-0.619
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.136-0.279
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.2520.251
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.204-0.429

Tyler Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 295.9 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.090 this season, and he has hit 69.91% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the green, Duncan has averaged -0.136 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Duncan has averaged -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
  • Duncan has broken par 24.85% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.73%. He has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 174th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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