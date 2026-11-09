Troy Merritt betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Troy Merritt heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Merritt arrives at this new Tour event looking to build on the positive momentum from his putter over the 2026 season.
Troy Merritt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|15.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|63-71-71-72
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-66-70-69
|-13
|39.100
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|67-67-68-72
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T75
|71-69-68-80
|+4
|1.525
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T66
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|2.302
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- He did not record a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
- Merritt has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.543
|-0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.395
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.023
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.627
|0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.334
|-0.448
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.543 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards and a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.06% reflect challenges in ball-striking this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Merritt posted a -0.395 mark in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.023.
- On the greens, Merritt has been his strongest asset in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.627 and a Putts Per Round average of 27.56. He has broken par 22.40% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.06%.
- Merritt has accumulated 67 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 180th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.