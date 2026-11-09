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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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5H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 16 at Utah Championship

Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 16 at Utah Championship

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Troy Merritt heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Merritt arrives at this new Tour event looking to build on the positive momentum from his putter over the 2026 season.

Latest odds for Merritt at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Troy Merritt's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4369-69-65-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-76+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3966-66-69-73-1015.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5963-71-71-72-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2166-66-70-69-1339.100
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5467-67-68-72-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT7571-69-68-80+41.525
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6671-71-77-71+22.302

Merritt's recent performances

  • Merritt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • He did not record a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
  • Merritt has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Merritt has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.543-0.801
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.395-0.217
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.023-0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6270.628
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.334-0.448

Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

  • Merritt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.543 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards and a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.06% reflect challenges in ball-striking this season.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Merritt posted a -0.395 mark in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.023.
  • On the greens, Merritt has been his strongest asset in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.627 and a Putts Per Round average of 27.56. He has broken par 22.40% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.06%.
  • Merritt has accumulated 67 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 180th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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