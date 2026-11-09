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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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Ben Martin betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

Ben Martin sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

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Ben Martin heads to Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Martin arrives at this new Tour event looking to build on the momentum from his recent appearances on the circuit.

Latest odds for Martin at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Ben Martin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5467-69-69-73-10--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-68-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-70-69-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3367-69-68-66-14--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-71+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-69-71-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2167-69-66-68-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--

Ben Martin's recent performances

  • Martin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
  • He has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Martin has averaged 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.143 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ben Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.0240.216
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.145-0.084
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.063-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.6100.023
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.5530.143

Ben Martin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Martin has recorded a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.145 in 2026 reflects a solid iron game, complemented by a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.67%.
  • Around the greens, Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.063 in 2026. He has broken par 20.42% of the time this season and carries a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.51%.
  • On the greens, Martin has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.610 in 2026, averaging 29.62 Putts Per Round.
  • Martin has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 159th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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