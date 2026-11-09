Ben Martin betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Ben Martin sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at World Wide Technology
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Ben Martin heads to Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Martin arrives at this new Tour event looking to build on the momentum from his recent appearances on the circuit.
Ben Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T54
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-70-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-69-71-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|67-69-66-68
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
Ben Martin's recent performances
- Martin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- He has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.143 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ben Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.024
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.145
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.063
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.610
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.553
|0.143
Ben Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has recorded a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.145 in 2026 reflects a solid iron game, complemented by a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.67%.
- Around the greens, Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.063 in 2026. He has broken par 20.42% of the time this season and carries a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.51%.
- On the greens, Martin has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.610 in 2026, averaging 29.62 Putts Per Round.
- Martin has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 159th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.