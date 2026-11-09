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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

Taylor Moore reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

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Taylor Moore brings solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. The 7,451-yard, par-72 layout presents a $6.0 million purse for the field.

Latest odds for Moore at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Taylor Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT365-68-66-14--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4172-65-72-70-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4568-66-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.5

Taylor Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
  • Moore has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged 0.214 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Taylor Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.207-0.553
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.3540.081
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0600.060
Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.2970.625
Average Strokes Gained: Total870.2100.214

Taylor Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore ranks 54th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.207 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 35th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.354 ranks 149th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.47% ranks 126th.
  • Around the green, Moore ranks 71st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.060 in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Moore has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 32nd in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.297) and 27th in Putts Per Round (28.42) in 2026.
  • Moore ranks 45th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.10% of holes, and ranks 68th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.74% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 102nd on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.210 ranks 87th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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