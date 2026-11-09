Taylor Moore betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Moore ranks 54th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.207 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 35th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.354 ranks 149th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.47% ranks 126th.

Around the green, Moore ranks 71st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.060 in 2026.

On the putting surface, Moore has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 32nd in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.297) and 27th in Putts Per Round (28.42) in 2026.

Moore ranks 45th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.10% of holes, and ranks 68th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.74% of the time.