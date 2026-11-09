Taylor Moore betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Taylor Moore reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology
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Taylor Moore brings solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. The 7,451-yard, par-72 layout presents a $6.0 million purse for the field.
Taylor Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|65-68-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|72-65-72-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|67-70-66-71
|-6
|14
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.5
Taylor Moore's recent performances
- Moore has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
- Moore has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.214 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Taylor Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.207
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.354
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.060
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.297
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.210
|0.214
Taylor Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore ranks 54th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.207 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 35th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.354 ranks 149th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.47% ranks 126th.
- Around the green, Moore ranks 71st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.060 in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Moore has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 32nd in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.297) and 27th in Putts Per Round (28.42) in 2026.
- Moore ranks 45th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.10% of holes, and ranks 68th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.74% of the time.
- He has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 102nd on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.210 ranks 87th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.