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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju taps in for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Sudarshan Yellamaraju taps in for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Yellamaraju arrives in Austin with solid recent form, including a top-10 finish at the RBC Canadian Open earlier this season. He tees it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1271-63-71-66-17--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3466-72-66-69-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4563-69-68-72-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4770-65-76-71+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-72+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5268-65-69-77-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT869-66-65-68-1280.000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent performances

  • Yellamaraju has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.704 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.448 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3700.704
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1390.185
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.0410.330
Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.002-0.772
Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5470.448

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yellamaraju ranks 23rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.370 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 28th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.139 ranks 76th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.43% ranks 92nd.
  • Around the green, Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.041 ranks 75th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.002, ranking 92nd on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64 that ranks 56th.
  • Yellamaraju ranks 28th on the Tour by breaking par 23.82% of the time in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Total of 0.547 ranks 45th. He has accumulated 737 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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