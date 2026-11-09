Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Yellamaraju ranks 23rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.370 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 28th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.139 ranks 76th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.43% ranks 92nd.

Around the green, Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.041 ranks 75th on the Tour in 2026.

On the putting surface, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.002, ranking 92nd on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64 that ranks 56th.