Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju taps in for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Yellamaraju arrives in Austin with solid recent form, including a top-10 finish at the RBC Canadian Open earlier this season. He tees it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T12
|71-63-71-66
|-17
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|66-72-66-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|63-69-68-72
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|70-65-76-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|68-65-69-77
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|69-66-65-68
|-12
|80.000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.704 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.448 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.370
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.139
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.041
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.002
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.547
|0.448
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju ranks 23rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.370 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 28th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.139 ranks 76th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.43% ranks 92nd.
- Around the green, Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.041 ranks 75th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the putting surface, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.002, ranking 92nd on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64 that ranks 56th.
- Yellamaraju ranks 28th on the Tour by breaking par 23.82% of the time in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Total of 0.547 ranks 45th. He has accumulated 737 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.