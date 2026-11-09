Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Stephan Jaeger sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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Stephan Jaeger arrives in Austin with solid recent form, teeing it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, Nov. 12-15. The event carries a $6.0 million purse.
Stephan Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|68-65-72-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-65-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|63-65-68-72
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|70-69-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|65-68-69-69
|-9
|31.00
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|63-69-65-72
|-11
|29.25
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|64-72-68-66
|-14
|50.00
Stephan Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Jaeger has averaged -0.849 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.648 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Stephan Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.382
|-0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.107
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.330
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.226
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.282
|0.648
Stephan Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 ranks 150th on the Tour in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranks 44th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Jaeger holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.107, ranking 83rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.85% ranks 81st.
- Jaeger's short game has been a notable strength, with his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of 0.330 ranking 12th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.226, ranking 44th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46 that ranks 34th.
- Jaeger ranks 17th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 24.51% rate, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.68% ranks 34th. He has accumulated 494 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.