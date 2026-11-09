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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent

Stephan Jaeger sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent

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Stephan Jaeger arrives in Austin with solid recent form, teeing it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, Nov. 12-15. The event carries a $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Jaeger at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Stephan Jaeger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2568-65-72-69-14--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT469-65-67-70-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2663-65-68-72-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5770-69-68-67-10--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2665-68-69-69-931.00
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-74-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1563-69-65-72-1129.25
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1564-72-68-66-1450.00

Stephan Jaeger's recent performances

  • Jaeger has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Jaeger has averaged -0.849 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Jaeger has averaged 0.648 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Stephan Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.382-0.849
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1070.557
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3300.532
Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2260.409
Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2820.648

Stephan Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jaeger's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 ranks 150th on the Tour in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranks 44th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Jaeger holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.107, ranking 83rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.85% ranks 81st.
  • Jaeger's short game has been a notable strength, with his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of 0.330 ranking 12th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.226, ranking 44th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46 that ranks 34th.
  • Jaeger ranks 17th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 24.51% rate, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.68% ranks 34th. He has accumulated 494 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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