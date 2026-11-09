Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Jaeger's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 ranks 150th on the Tour in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranks 44th.

In terms of ball-striking, Jaeger holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.107, ranking 83rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.85% ranks 81st.

Jaeger's short game has been a notable strength, with his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of 0.330 ranking 12th on the Tour.

On the greens, Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.226, ranking 44th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46 that ranks 34th.