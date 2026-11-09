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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power hits tee shot to 19 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology

Seamus Power hits tee shot to 19 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology

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Seamus Power arrives in Austin carrying solid recent form, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He tees off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Power at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Seamus Power's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT869-70-65-66-18--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipP266-64-67-16--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2170-66-64-67-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT766-67-65-66-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-71+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1068-68-63-68-1770
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1168-72-67-66-1534
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicW/D77+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--

Seamus Power's recent performances

  • Power has recorded one top-five finish, four top-10 finishes, and five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second at 16-under.
  • Power has averaged 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Power has averaged 1.779 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Seamus Power's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.1040.320
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0670.303
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2220.299
Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5480.857
Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5991.779

Seamus Power's advanced stats and rankings

  • Power ranks 118th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.104, while his Driving Distance average of 303.0 yards ranks 116th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Power holds a -0.067 mark, ranking 111th on the Tour. He ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.67%.
  • Power is one of the Tour's better putters in 2026, ranking seventh with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.548 and eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
  • He ranks 16th on the Tour by breaking par 24.54% of the time and 13th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.65% of holes.
  • Power has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 115th on the Tour, and sits 39th overall with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.599.

All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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