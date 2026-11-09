Seamus Power betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Power ranks 118th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.104, while his Driving Distance average of 303.0 yards ranks 116th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Power holds a -0.067 mark, ranking 111th on the Tour. He ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.67%.

Power is one of the Tour's better putters in 2026, ranking seventh with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.548 and eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.

He ranks 16th on the Tour by breaking par 24.54% of the time and 13th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.65% of holes.