Seamus Power betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
1 Min Read
Seamus Power hits tee shot to 19 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Seamus Power arrives in Austin carrying solid recent form, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He tees off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Seamus Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|69-70-65-66
|-18
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|P2
|66-64-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|70-66-64-67
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|66-67-65-66
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T10
|68-68-63-68
|-17
|70
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|68-72-67-66
|-15
|34
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Seamus Power's recent performances
- Power has recorded one top-five finish, four top-10 finishes, and five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second at 16-under.
- Power has averaged 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 1.779 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Seamus Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.104
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.067
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.222
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.548
|0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.599
|1.779
Seamus Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power ranks 118th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.104, while his Driving Distance average of 303.0 yards ranks 116th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Power holds a -0.067 mark, ranking 111th on the Tour. He ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.67%.
- Power is one of the Tour's better putters in 2026, ranking seventh with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.548 and eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
- He ranks 16th on the Tour by breaking par 24.54% of the time and 13th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.65% of holes.
- Power has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 115th on the Tour, and sits 39th overall with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.599.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.