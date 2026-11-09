Sam Stevens betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 (58th) in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 48th on the Tour.

In terms of approach play, Stevens carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.120, which ranks 81st on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.39% ranks 70th.

Stevens struggles around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.138, which ranks 132nd on the Tour.

On the greens, Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.301, ranking 142nd on the Tour. He averages 29.46 Putts Per Round (145th) and breaks par 21.43% of the time (131st).