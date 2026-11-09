Sam Stevens betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Sam Stevens taps in 15-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Sam Stevens arrives in Austin with some momentum to build on heading into the Nov. 12-15 Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. Stevens looks to find his best form at this new Tour event, which carries a $6.0 million purse.
Sam Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T42
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T60
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|4.9
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-71-69-68
|-4
|7.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|212.5
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-70-69-72
|-1
|10.0
Sam Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 1-over.
- Stevens has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Sam Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.195
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.120
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.138
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.301
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.125
|-0.673
Sam Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 (58th) in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 48th on the Tour.
- In terms of approach play, Stevens carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.120, which ranks 81st on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.39% ranks 70th.
- Stevens struggles around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.138, which ranks 132nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.301, ranking 142nd on the Tour. He averages 29.46 Putts Per Round (145th) and breaks par 21.43% of the time (131st).
- Stevens has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.53%, which ranks 137th on the Tour, and has accumulated 741 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 55th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.