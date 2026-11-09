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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens taps in 15-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Sam Stevens taps in 15-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Sam Stevens arrives in Austin with some momentum to build on heading into the Nov. 12-15 Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. Stevens looks to find his best form at this new Tour event, which carries a $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Stevens at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Sam Stevens's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4269-71-70-71+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-72E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6068-69-73-70-44.9
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-71-69-68-47.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT768-69-72-72+1212.5
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-76+11--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-70-69-72-110.0

Sam Stevens's recent performances

  • Stevens recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 1-over.
  • Stevens has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Stevens has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Sam Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.195-0.389
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1200.106
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.138-0.374
Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.301-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.125-0.673

Sam Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 (58th) in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 48th on the Tour.
  • In terms of approach play, Stevens carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.120, which ranks 81st on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.39% ranks 70th.
  • Stevens struggles around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.138, which ranks 132nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.301, ranking 142nd on the Tour. He averages 29.46 Putts Per Round (145th) and breaks par 21.43% of the time (131st).
  • Stevens has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.53%, which ranks 137th on the Tour, and has accumulated 741 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 55th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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