Rico Hoey betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Rico Hoey's 154-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology
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Rico Hoey arrives in strong recent form as he tees it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, Nov. 12-15. The $6.0 million event marks a new addition to the Tour schedule in Austin, Texas.
Rico Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-69-67-70
|-15
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|69-67-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|64-69-65-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|66-65-71-69
|-9
|33.250
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|66-69-66-68
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|70-71-72-69
|-6
|2.178
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-68-69
|-6
|4.822
Rico Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Hoey has averaged 0.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Rico Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.487
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.093
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.142
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.281
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.156
|0.905
Rico Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey ranks 16th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey holds a 0.093 mark that ranks 87th on the Tour. He ranks 46th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.142 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Hoey has posted a -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 138th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28 that ranks 129th.
- Hoey ranks 42nd on the Tour by breaking par 23.35% of the time and has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 114th in that category. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.89% ranks 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.