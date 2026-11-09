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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rico Hoey's 154-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

Rico Hoey's 154-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

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Rico Hoey arrives in strong recent form as he tees it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, Nov. 12-15. The $6.0 million event marks a new addition to the Tour schedule in Austin, Texas.

Latest odds for Hoey at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Rico Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-69-67-70-15--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC69-70-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5269-67-71-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1064-69-65-67-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3967-67-70-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2566-65-71-69-933.250
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1566-69-66-68-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-71-71-34.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6770-71-72-69-62.178
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-68-69-64.822

Rico Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Rico Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4870.885
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0930.404
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.142-0.097
Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.281-0.287
Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1560.905

Rico Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey ranks 16th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 49th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey holds a 0.093 mark that ranks 87th on the Tour. He ranks 46th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.142 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Hoey has posted a -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 138th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28 that ranks 129th.
  • Hoey ranks 42nd on the Tour by breaking par 23.35% of the time and has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 114th in that category. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.89% ranks 85th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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