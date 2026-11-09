Rico Hoey betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Hoey ranks 16th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 49th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey holds a 0.093 mark that ranks 87th on the Tour. He ranks 46th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.142 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Hoey has posted a -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 138th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28 that ranks 129th.