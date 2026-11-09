Pierceson Coody betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Coody ranks 28th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356, and his Driving Distance of 318.6 yards ranks 14th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.028 ranks 97th on the Tour, while he ranks 67th with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Coody's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.252 ranks 153rd on the Tour, an area of the game where he'll be looking to improve.

On the putting surfaces, Coody holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.066, ranking 78th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03 that ranks 104th.

Coody ranks 35th on the Tour by breaking par 23.47% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.36% ranks 104th.