Pierceson Coody betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Pierceson Coody drains 3-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at World Wide Technology
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Pierceson Coody heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid recent form into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. He'll tee it up Nov. 12-15 looking to build on a strong stretch of play that includes a top-10 finish in his last 10 starts.
Pierceson Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|68-70-68-69
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T6
|65-69-64-68
|-18
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T50
|65-75-72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|66-72-71-65
|-10
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|71-66-70-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|30.833
Pierceson Coody's recent performances
- Coody has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for sixth at 18-under.
- Coody has averaged 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Pierceson Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.356
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.028
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.252
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.066
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.198
|0.449
Pierceson Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody ranks 28th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356, and his Driving Distance of 318.6 yards ranks 14th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.028 ranks 97th on the Tour, while he ranks 67th with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Coody's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.252 ranks 153rd on the Tour, an area of the game where he'll be looking to improve.
- On the putting surfaces, Coody holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.066, ranking 78th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03 that ranks 104th.
- Coody ranks 35th on the Tour by breaking par 23.47% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.36% ranks 104th.
- He has accumulated 739 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 56th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.198 ranks 88th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.