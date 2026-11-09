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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody drains 3-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

Pierceson Coody drains 3-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

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Pierceson Coody heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid recent form into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. He'll tee it up Nov. 12-15 looking to build on a strong stretch of play that includes a top-10 finish in his last 10 starts.

Latest odds for Coody at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Pierceson Coody's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3368-70-68-69-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT665-69-64-68-18--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5065-75-72-68-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5766-72-71-65-10--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1971-66-70-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipW/D76+6--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-72+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-79+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2867-70-72-69-230.833

Pierceson Coody's recent performances

  • Coody has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for sixth at 18-under.
  • Coody has averaged 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Coody has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Pierceson Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3560.471
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0280.470
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.252-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.066-0.355
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1980.449

Pierceson Coody's advanced stats and rankings

  • Coody ranks 28th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356, and his Driving Distance of 318.6 yards ranks 14th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.028 ranks 97th on the Tour, while he ranks 67th with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Coody's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.252 ranks 153rd on the Tour, an area of the game where he'll be looking to improve.
  • On the putting surfaces, Coody holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.066, ranking 78th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03 that ranks 104th.
  • Coody ranks 35th on the Tour by breaking par 23.47% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.36% ranks 104th.
  • He has accumulated 739 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 56th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.198 ranks 88th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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