Peter Malnati betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.632 ranks 159th on the Tour in 2026, and his driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 139th.

In terms of ball-striking, Malnati ranks 148th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.352, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.00% ranks 141st on the Tour.

Around the green, Malnati holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.057, ranking 72nd on the Tour.

Malnati's strongest area in 2026 has been on the greens, where his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.390 ranks 21st on the Tour. He also ranks 11th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.26, and he breaks par 23.02% of the time, ranking 56th.