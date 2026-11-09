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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

Peter Malnati sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

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Peter Malnati brings solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, teeing off at Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. The $6.0 million event marks the inaugural running of this tournament.

Latest odds for Malnati at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Peter Malnati's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1866-64-73-69-16--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC73-70+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2570-66-68-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-65-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1765-71-67-64-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship8066-71-75-68E2.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6861-71-74-74E3.300
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-70-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--

Peter Malnati's recent performances

  • Malnati has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th at 17-under.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has averaged 0.610 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Peter Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.632-0.139
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.3520.701
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.057-0.291
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.3900.339
Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.5370.610

Peter Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

  • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.632 ranks 159th on the Tour in 2026, and his driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 139th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Malnati ranks 148th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.352, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.00% ranks 141st on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Malnati holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.057, ranking 72nd on the Tour.
  • Malnati's strongest area in 2026 has been on the greens, where his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.390 ranks 21st on the Tour. He also ranks 11th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.26, and he breaks par 23.02% of the time, ranking 56th.
  • Malnati has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 170th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.537 ranks 141st, and he ranks 122nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.95%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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