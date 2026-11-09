Peter Malnati betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Peter Malnati sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at World Wide Technology
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Peter Malnati brings solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, teeing off at Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. The $6.0 million event marks the inaugural running of this tournament.
Peter Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T18
|66-64-73-69
|-16
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|70-66-68
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|65-71-67-64
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|80
|66-71-75-68
|E
|2.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|61-71-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Peter Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th at 17-under.
- Malnati has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged 0.610 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Peter Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.632
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.352
|0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.057
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.390
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.537
|0.610
Peter Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.632 ranks 159th on the Tour in 2026, and his driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 139th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Malnati ranks 148th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.352, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.00% ranks 141st on the Tour.
- Around the green, Malnati holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.057, ranking 72nd on the Tour.
- Malnati's strongest area in 2026 has been on the greens, where his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.390 ranks 21st on the Tour. He also ranks 11th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.26, and he breaks par 23.02% of the time, ranking 56th.
- Malnati has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 170th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.537 ranks 141st, and he ranks 122nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.95%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.