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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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52M AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

Paul Peterson reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

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Paul Peterson heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Peterson arrives looking to build on a top-20 finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, his best result over his last 10 Tour starts.

Latest odds for Peterson at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Paul Peterson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1868-67-66-71-16--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT6471-67-73-70-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5968-65-76-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4367-68-67-70-12--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-72+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-70-68-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4970-67-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6767-70-73-71+13.400

Paul Peterson's recent performances

  • Peterson's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 18th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he posted a score of 16-under.
  • He recorded one top-20 finish across his last 10 Tour starts.
  • Peterson has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Paul Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.415-0.379
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4210.719
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1540.068
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.200-0.369
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0400.039

Paul Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Peterson is ranked 156th in FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, having accumulated 125 points on the season.
  • He is averaging -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, with an average Driving Distance of 281.5 yards.
  • Peterson's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.421 this season, while he is hitting 68.79% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the greens, Peterson is averaging 0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Peterson is averaging -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting and 28.55 Putts Per Round this season.
  • Peterson is breaking par 22.93% of the time and recording bogeys on 12.77% of his holes played in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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