Paul Peterson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Paul Peterson reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology
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Paul Peterson heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Peterson arrives looking to build on a top-20 finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, his best result over his last 10 Tour starts.
Paul Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T18
|68-67-66-71
|-16
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T64
|71-67-73-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|68-65-76
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|70-67-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|3.400
Paul Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 18th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he posted a score of 16-under.
- He recorded one top-20 finish across his last 10 Tour starts.
- Peterson has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Paul Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.415
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.421
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.154
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.200
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.040
|0.039
Paul Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson is ranked 156th in FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, having accumulated 125 points on the season.
- He is averaging -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, with an average Driving Distance of 281.5 yards.
- Peterson's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.421 this season, while he is hitting 68.79% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Peterson is averaging 0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Peterson is averaging -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting and 28.55 Putts Per Round this season.
- Peterson is breaking par 22.93% of the time and recording bogeys on 12.77% of his holes played in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.