Nick Hardy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Nick Hardy heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Hardy comes into this new event looking to build on his best recent showing, a tied-for-21st finish at the ISCO Championship.
Nick Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T61
|70-68-71-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T71
|69-66-77
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|71-67-70-72
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-73
|+12
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
Nick Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tied for 21st at the ISCO Championship, where he posted a score of 10-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -1.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nick Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.081
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.442
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.031
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.358
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.750
|-1.028
Nick Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 303.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hardy holds a -0.442 mark in 2026. He has recorded a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.08%.
- On the greens, Hardy carries a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06. He has broken par 22.06% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.62%.
- Hardy has accumulated 40 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 193rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.