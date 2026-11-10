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Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
USA
Z. Blair
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Brendon Todd
USA
B. Todd
USA
B. Todd
Andrew Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tyler Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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10H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Nick Hardy heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Hardy comes into this new event looking to build on his best recent showing, a tied-for-21st finish at the ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Hardy at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Nick Hardy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT6170-68-71-70-5--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT7169-66-77-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-68-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4871-67-70-72-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2166-68-70-66-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC79-73+12--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--

Nick Hardy's recent performances

  • Hardy's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tied for 21st at the ISCO Championship, where he posted a score of 10-under.
  • Hardy has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hardy has averaged -1.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nick Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0810.059
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.442-0.452
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.031-0.378
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.358-0.257
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.750-1.028

Nick Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 303.4 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hardy holds a -0.442 mark in 2026. He has recorded a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.08%.
  • On the greens, Hardy carries a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06. He has broken par 22.06% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.62%.
  • Hardy has accumulated 40 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 193rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
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