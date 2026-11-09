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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicholas Lindheim sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

Nicholas Lindheim sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Nicholas Lindheim tees it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas. Lindheim enters the week looking to build on his recent form as the Tour's newest event gets underway.

Latest odds for Lindheim at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Nicholas Lindheim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC79-69+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-77+10--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7469-68-76-69-22.50
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenW/D78+6--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D75+4--

Nicholas Lindheim's recent performances

  • Lindheim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 74th at 2-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
  • Lindheim has averaged -0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lindheim has averaged -2.477 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Nicholas Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.670-0.477
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.699-1.790
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1680.158
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.646-0.367
Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.183-2.477

Nicholas Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lindheim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.670 and a Driving Distance average of 284.1 yards in 2026.
  • In terms of approach play, Lindheim carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -1.699 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.37%.
  • On and around the greens, Lindheim has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.168 and a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.646 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 31.56.
  • Lindheim has broken par 16.05% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.37% in 2026, accumulating three FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 217th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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