Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Nicholas Lindheim sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Nicholas Lindheim tees it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas. Lindheim enters the week looking to build on his recent form as the Tour's newest event gets underway.
Nicholas Lindheim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T74
|69-68-76-69
|-2
|2.50
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
Nicholas Lindheim's recent performances
- Lindheim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 74th at 2-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
- Lindheim has averaged -0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim has averaged -2.477 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Nicholas Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.670
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.699
|-1.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.168
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.646
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.183
|-2.477
Nicholas Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
- Lindheim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.670 and a Driving Distance average of 284.1 yards in 2026.
- In terms of approach play, Lindheim carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -1.699 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.37%.
- On and around the greens, Lindheim has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.168 and a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.646 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 31.56.
- Lindheim has broken par 16.05% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.37% in 2026, accumulating three FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 217th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.