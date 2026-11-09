Max Homa betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Homa ranks 88th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.058, while his Driving Distance average of 312.4 yards ranks 39th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.223 ranks 137th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation rate of 65.11% ranks 138th.

Around the green, Homa's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.091 ranks 122nd on the Tour.

On the greens, Homa has been one of the more reliable performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.284 that ranks 35th on the Tour. He averages 28.34 Putts Per Round, ranking 18th, and has a Par Breakers rate of 21.75%, ranking 118th.