PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa reaches par-5 No. 12 in two, makes birdie at Mexico Open

Max Homa reaches par-5 No. 12 in two, makes birdie at Mexico Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Max Homa tees it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. He arrives with solid recent putting form as one of the stronger performers on the greens through the 2026 season.

Latest odds for Homa at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Max Homa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico Open6666-71-79-66-2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1365-68-70-70-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2665-68-67-68-16--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2473-67-69-68-3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-74+4--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-69-67-71-230.833
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3967-70-68-68-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic267-66-68-64-19300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-67-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-71-71-67-536.500

Max Homa's recent performances

  • Homa has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second at 19-under.
  • Homa has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Homa has averaged 0.005 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Max Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0580.054
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.223-0.344
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.0910.136
Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2840.159
Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0280.005

Max Homa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Homa ranks 88th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.058, while his Driving Distance average of 312.4 yards ranks 39th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.223 ranks 137th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation rate of 65.11% ranks 138th.
  • Around the green, Homa's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.091 ranks 122nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Homa has been one of the more reliable performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.284 that ranks 35th on the Tour. He averages 28.34 Putts Per Round, ranking 18th, and has a Par Breakers rate of 21.75%, ranking 118th.
  • Homa has accumulated 767 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.028 ranks 104th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Matt Wallace betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Nick Taylor betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW