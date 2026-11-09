Max Homa betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Max Homa reaches par-5 No. 12 in two, makes birdie at Mexico Open
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Max Homa tees it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. He arrives with solid recent putting form as one of the stronger performers on the greens through the 2026 season.
Max Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|66
|66-71-79-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T13
|65-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|73-67-69-68
|-3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|67-70-68-68
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-66-68-64
|-19
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-71-71-67
|-5
|36.500
Max Homa's recent performances
- Homa has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second at 19-under.
- Homa has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.005 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Max Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.058
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.223
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.091
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.284
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.028
|0.005
Max Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa ranks 88th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.058, while his Driving Distance average of 312.4 yards ranks 39th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.223 ranks 137th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation rate of 65.11% ranks 138th.
- Around the green, Homa's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.091 ranks 122nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Homa has been one of the more reliable performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.284 that ranks 35th on the Tour. He averages 28.34 Putts Per Round, ranking 18th, and has a Par Breakers rate of 21.75%, ranking 118th.
- Homa has accumulated 767 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.028 ranks 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.