Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Kristoffer Ventura sinks 46-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open
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Kristoffer Ventura arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in strong recent form, with two top-five finishes across his last ten starts. He tees off at the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
Kristoffer Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T50
|68-71-71-67
|-11
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T2
|69-66-66-63
|-20
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-68-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|66-70-72-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|67-66-65-71
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|68-66-65-68
|-13
|100.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|72-66-66-72
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|72-67-68-67
|-14
|29.500
Kristoffer Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has recorded two top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 20-under.
- Ventura has averaged 0.639 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 1.058 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kristoffer Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.615
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.045
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.141
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.038
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.468
|1.058
Kristoffer Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura ranks sixth on the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.615) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (71.90%) in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 313.9 yards ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ventura holds a -0.045 mark in 2026, ranking 108th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of -0.141 ranks 134th.
- On the greens, Ventura has posted a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 82nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.26 ranks 127th.
- Ventura ranks fifth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 12.09% of the time. His Strokes Gained: Total of 0.468 ranks 51st, and he breaks par 22.88% of the time, ranking 65th.
- He has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 104th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.