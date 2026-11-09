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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Ventura sinks 46-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open

Kristoffer Ventura sinks 46-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open

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Kristoffer Ventura arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in strong recent form, with two top-five finishes across his last ten starts. He tees off at the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Ventura at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Kristoffer Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5068-71-71-67-11--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT269-66-66-63-20--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-68-71-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4166-70-72-71-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3267-66-65-71-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-69-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-67-69-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT568-66-65-68-13100.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT5172-66-66-72-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1572-67-68-67-1429.500

Kristoffer Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has recorded two top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 20-under.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.639 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged 1.058 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kristoffer Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6150.639
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0450.159
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.1410.079
Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0380.180
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4681.058

Kristoffer Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura ranks sixth on the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.615) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (71.90%) in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 313.9 yards ranks 29th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ventura holds a -0.045 mark in 2026, ranking 108th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of -0.141 ranks 134th.
  • On the greens, Ventura has posted a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 82nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.26 ranks 127th.
  • Ventura ranks fifth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 12.09% of the time. His Strokes Gained: Total of 0.468 ranks 51st, and he breaks par 22.88% of the time, ranking 65th.
  • He has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 104th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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