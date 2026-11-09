Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Ventura ranks sixth on the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.615) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (71.90%) in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 313.9 yards ranks 29th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ventura holds a -0.045 mark in 2026, ranking 108th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of -0.141 ranks 134th.

On the greens, Ventura has posted a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 82nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.26 ranks 127th.

Ventura ranks fifth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 12.09% of the time. His Strokes Gained: Total of 0.468 ranks 51st, and he breaks par 22.88% of the time, ranking 65th.