Kevin Roy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Roy holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.149 in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.099 ranks 117th on the Tour in 2026. Roy's Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.72% ranks 85th.

Around the green, Roy ranks 49th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.149 in 2026.

On the putting surfaces, Roy posts a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.090, ranking 69th on the Tour, and averages 28.73 Putts Per Round, which ranks 66th.

Roy ranks 59th on the Tour by breaking par 22.96% of the time and ranks 56th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 14.38% of holes played.