Kevin Roy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
1 Min Read
Kevin Roy sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at World Wide Technology
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Kevin Roy brings solid recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, where the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is set for Nov. 12-15. The $6 million event marks a new addition to the PGA Tour calendar in Austin, Texas.
Kevin Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|69-68-73
|-3
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T13
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|63-63-73-70
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|68-66-67-68
|-11
|45
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-66-67-69
|-9
|31
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|65-70-68-69
|-12
|25
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|3
Kevin Roy's recent performances
- Roy has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 13th at 11-under.
- Roy has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.239 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.149
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.099
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.149
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.090
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.290
|0.239
Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.149 in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.099 ranks 117th on the Tour in 2026. Roy's Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.72% ranks 85th.
- Around the green, Roy ranks 49th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.149 in 2026.
- On the putting surfaces, Roy posts a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.090, ranking 69th on the Tour, and averages 28.73 Putts Per Round, which ranks 66th.
- Roy ranks 59th on the Tour by breaking par 22.96% of the time and ranks 56th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 14.38% of holes played.
- He has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 90th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.290 ranks 74th overall.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.