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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at World Wide Technology

Kevin Roy sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at World Wide Technology

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Kevin Roy brings solid recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, where the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is set for Nov. 12-15. The $6 million event marks a new addition to the PGA Tour calendar in Austin, Texas.

Latest odds for Roy at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Kevin Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-71-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6469-68-73-3--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1370-69-66-68-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3263-63-73-70-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2467-67-71-64-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1968-66-67-68-1145
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-66-67-69-931
July 26, 20263M OpenT3165-70-68-69-1225
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-70-70-73

Kevin Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 13th at 11-under.
  • Roy has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged 0.239 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1490.054
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.0990.073
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1490.152
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.090-0.041
Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2900.239

Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.149 in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.099 ranks 117th on the Tour in 2026. Roy's Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.72% ranks 85th.
  • Around the green, Roy ranks 49th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.149 in 2026.
  • On the putting surfaces, Roy posts a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.090, ranking 69th on the Tour, and averages 28.73 Putts Per Round, which ranks 66th.
  • Roy ranks 59th on the Tour by breaking par 22.96% of the time and ranks 56th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 14.38% of holes played.
  • He has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 90th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.290 ranks 74th overall.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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