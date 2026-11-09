Kensei Hirata betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 in 2026, ranking 102nd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 149th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.356 mark in 2026, ranking 150th on the Tour. He ranks 88th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Hirata carries a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, ranking 92nd on the Tour.

On the greens, Hirata has recorded a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 101st on the Tour. He ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and ranks 159th by breaking par 20.08% of the time.