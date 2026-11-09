Kensei Hirata betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Kensei Hirata drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Kensei Hirata arrives in Austin with some momentum, having posted a fourth-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship just days prior. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|65-69-67-66
|-21
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T11
|63-68-69-67
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|65-64-76
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished fourth at 21-under.
- Hirata has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged 0.888 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.019
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.356
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.023
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.059
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.457
|0.888
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 in 2026, ranking 102nd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.356 mark in 2026, ranking 150th on the Tour. He ranks 88th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Hirata carries a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, ranking 92nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hirata has recorded a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 101st on the Tour. He ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and ranks 159th by breaking par 20.08% of the time.
- Hirata has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 169th on the Tour, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.08%, which ranks 90th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.