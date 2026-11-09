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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Kensei Hirata drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Kensei Hirata arrives in Austin with some momentum, having posted a fourth-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship just days prior. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Hirata at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Hirata's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology Championship465-69-67-66-21--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1163-68-69-67-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3465-64-76-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-79+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7268-69-70-71-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-66-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC78-72+8--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-70+2--

Hirata's recent performances

  • Hirata has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished fourth at 21-under.
  • Hirata has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hirata has averaged 0.888 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.019-0.040
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.3560.636
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.023-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0590.430
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.4570.888

Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 in 2026, ranking 102nd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 149th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.356 mark in 2026, ranking 150th on the Tour. He ranks 88th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Hirata carries a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, ranking 92nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hirata has recorded a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 101st on the Tour. He ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and ranks 159th by breaking par 20.08% of the time.
  • Hirata has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 169th on the Tour, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.08%, which ranks 90th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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