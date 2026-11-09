John Parry betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Parry ranks 118th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with an average of -0.104, and his Driving Distance average of 300.5 yards ranks 129th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.339 ranks 42nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.26% ranks 13th — one of the stronger marks in the field in that category.

Around the green, Parry ranks 36th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.209, and he ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogey or worse just 13.29% of the time.

On the greens, Parry's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.279 ranks 137th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.61 ranks 159th. He ranks 142nd in Par Breakers, converting birdies or better 21.14% of the time.