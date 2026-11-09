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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

John Parry betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Parry sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open

John Parry sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open

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John Parry heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid ball-striking form into what is a brand-new event on the Tour calendar. The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is set for Nov. 12-15, with a $6.0 million purse on offer.

Latest odds for Parry at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

John Parry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2569-67-72-66-14--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-72-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2368-71-69-68-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5970-66-71-67-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2268-67-65-68-16--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-70-68-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-70-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-69-64-1332.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-68-73-66-230.833

John Parry's recent performances

  • Parry's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 16-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
  • Parry averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Parry averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.104-0.014
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3390.500
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2090.285
Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.279-0.767
Average Strokes Gained: Total940.1650.003

John Parry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Parry ranks 118th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with an average of -0.104, and his Driving Distance average of 300.5 yards ranks 129th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.339 ranks 42nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.26% ranks 13th — one of the stronger marks in the field in that category.
  • Around the green, Parry ranks 36th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.209, and he ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogey or worse just 13.29% of the time.
  • On the greens, Parry's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.279 ranks 137th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.61 ranks 159th. He ranks 142nd in Par Breakers, converting birdies or better 21.14% of the time.
  • Parry has accumulated 435 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking him 95th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.165 ranks 94th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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