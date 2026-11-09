John Parry betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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John Parry sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open
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John Parry heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid ball-striking form into what is a brand-new event on the Tour calendar. The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is set for Nov. 12-15, with a $6.0 million purse on offer.
John Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|69-67-72-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|68-71-69-68
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|70-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T22
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-70-68-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-68-73-66
|-2
|30.833
John Parry's recent performances
- Parry's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 16-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
- Parry averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Parry averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.104
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.339
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.209
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.279
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.165
|0.003
John Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry ranks 118th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with an average of -0.104, and his Driving Distance average of 300.5 yards ranks 129th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.339 ranks 42nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.26% ranks 13th — one of the stronger marks in the field in that category.
- Around the green, Parry ranks 36th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.209, and he ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogey or worse just 13.29% of the time.
- On the greens, Parry's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.279 ranks 137th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.61 ranks 159th. He ranks 142nd in Par Breakers, converting birdies or better 21.14% of the time.
- Parry has accumulated 435 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking him 95th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.165 ranks 94th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.