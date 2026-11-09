Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
1 Min Read
Jimmy Stanger sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jimmy Stanger heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing recent form he'll be looking to turn around at this new event. He tees off Nov. 12-15 at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, contested over 7,451 yards at par 72.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-82
|+13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|69-70-67-70
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 51st at 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.713 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged -3.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.242
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-1.200
|-2.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.053
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.071
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.939
|-3.072
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger ranks 49th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.242 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 41st.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.200 ranks 167th on the Tour, and he has converted a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.75%, which ranks 145th.
- Around the green, Stanger posts a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 105th on the Tour.
- On the putting surfaces, he averages 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting (77th) and 28.81 Putts Per Round (78th).
- Stanger's Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.939 ranks 160th on the Tour. He breaks par 22.61% of the time (73rd) but has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.43%, which ranks 157th. He has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.