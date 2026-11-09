Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Stanger ranks 49th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.242 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 41st.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.200 ranks 167th on the Tour, and he has converted a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.75%, which ranks 145th.

Around the green, Stanger posts a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 105th on the Tour.

On the putting surfaces, he averages 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting (77th) and 28.81 Putts Per Round (78th).