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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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56M AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

Jimmy Stanger sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

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Jimmy Stanger heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing recent form he'll be looking to turn around at this new event. He tees off Nov. 12-15 at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, contested over 7,451 yards at par 72.

Latest odds for Stanger at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Stanger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-82+13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC69-71-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-76+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-67-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5169-70-67-70-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipW/D74+4--

Stanger's recent performances

  • Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 51st at 8-under.
  • He has an average of -0.713 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stanger has averaged -3.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.242-0.713
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-1.200-2.134
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.053-0.072
Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.071-0.153
Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.939-3.072

Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stanger ranks 49th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.242 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 41st.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.200 ranks 167th on the Tour, and he has converted a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.75%, which ranks 145th.
  • Around the green, Stanger posts a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 105th on the Tour.
  • On the putting surfaces, he averages 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting (77th) and 28.81 Putts Per Round (78th).
  • Stanger's Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.939 ranks 160th on the Tour. He breaks par 22.61% of the time (73rd) but has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.43%, which ranks 157th. He has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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