Jackson Koivun betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.386 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.546 has been one of the stronger aspects of his game in 2026, complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.98%.

Around the green, Koivun has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.

On the greens, Koivun has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.159 in 2026, averaging 29.24 Putts Per Round. He has also broken par 24.56% of the time, while limiting bogeys at a rate of 10.53%.