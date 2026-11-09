Jackson Koivun betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Play three holes with Jackson Koivun at 2026 World Wide Technology
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Jackson Koivun arrives in strong form heading into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, which tees off at Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. The $6 million event marks a new addition to the Tour calendar with no prior history at this venue.
Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|70-67-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T65
|69-67-70-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T5
|68-67-63-65
|-21
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|71-70-66-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|67-68-66-71
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|1
|64-68-61-66
|-25
|500.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|67-68-66-67
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-74-68
|+5
|--
Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun has recorded two top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the 3M Open, where he claimed first place with a score of 25-under.
- Koivun has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has averaged 0.943 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.386
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.546
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.208
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.159
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.299
|0.943
Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.386 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.546 has been one of the stronger aspects of his game in 2026, complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.98%.
- Around the green, Koivun has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
- On the greens, Koivun has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.159 in 2026, averaging 29.24 Putts Per Round. He has also broken par 24.56% of the time, while limiting bogeys at a rate of 10.53%.
- Koivun has accumulated 581 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 70th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.