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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Jackson Koivun betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Play three holes with Jackson Koivun at 2026 World Wide Technology

Play three holes with Jackson Koivun at 2026 World Wide Technology

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Jackson Koivun arrives in strong form heading into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, which tees off at Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. The $6 million event marks a new addition to the Tour calendar with no prior history at this venue.

Latest odds for Koivun at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Koivun's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2170-67-69-67-15--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6569-67-70-70-8--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT568-67-63-65-21--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2471-70-66-70-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2967-68-66-71-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3169-67-67-69-822.429
July 26, 20263M Open164-68-61-66-25500.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1067-68-66-67-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-70+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-74-68+5--

Koivun's recent performances

  • Koivun has recorded two top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the 3M Open, where he claimed first place with a score of 25-under.
  • Koivun has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Koivun has averaged 0.943 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3860.269
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5460.449
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2080.177
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1590.049
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.2990.943

Koivun's advanced stats and rankings

  • Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.386 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.546 has been one of the stronger aspects of his game in 2026, complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.98%.
  • Around the green, Koivun has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
  • On the greens, Koivun has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.159 in 2026, averaging 29.24 Putts Per Round. He has also broken par 24.56% of the time, while limiting bogeys at a rate of 10.53%.
  • Koivun has accumulated 581 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 70th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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