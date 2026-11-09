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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li drains 8-foot birdie putt at World Wide Technology

Haotong Li drains 8-foot birdie putt at World Wide Technology

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Haotong Li brings his recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. Li comes in looking to build on a top-10 finish in his last five starts.

Latest odds for Li at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Haotong Li's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5671-66-71-71-9--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2970-66-70-66-12--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6866-68-74-71-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1070-67-61-67-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5768-68-72-71-55.40
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--

Haotong Li's recent performances

  • Li recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • Li has averaged 0.537 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Li has averaged 0.187 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Haotong Li's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4130.537
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1410.020
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.468-0.179
Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.212-0.191
Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.1270.187

Haotong Li's advanced stats and rankings

  • Li ranks 18th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 43rd.
  • He ranks 10th on the Tour with a 71.56% Greens in Regulation Percentage in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.141 ranks 75th.
  • Around the greens, Li's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.468 ranks 165th on the Tour in 2026, representing a clear area for improvement.
  • On the greens, Li holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.212, ranking 125th, and averages 29.55 Putts Per Round, which ranks 151st. He breaks par 23.17% of the time, ranking 47th on the Tour.
  • Li has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 134th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.57% ranks 108th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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