Haotong Li betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Li ranks 18th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 43rd.

He ranks 10th on the Tour with a 71.56% Greens in Regulation Percentage in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.141 ranks 75th.

Around the greens, Li's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.468 ranks 165th on the Tour in 2026, representing a clear area for improvement.

On the greens, Li holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.212, ranking 125th, and averages 29.55 Putts Per Round, which ranks 151st. He breaks par 23.17% of the time, ranking 47th on the Tour.