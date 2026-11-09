Haotong Li betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Haotong Li drains 8-foot birdie putt at World Wide Technology
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Haotong Li brings his recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. Li comes in looking to build on a top-10 finish in his last five starts.
Haotong Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|71-66-71-71
|-9
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|70-66-70-66
|-12
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T68
|66-68-74-71
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|70-67-61-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|68-68-72-71
|-5
|5.40
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
Haotong Li's recent performances
- Li recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Li has averaged 0.537 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged 0.187 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Haotong Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.413
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.141
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.468
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.212
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.127
|0.187
Haotong Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li ranks 18th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 43rd.
- He ranks 10th on the Tour with a 71.56% Greens in Regulation Percentage in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.141 ranks 75th.
- Around the greens, Li's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.468 ranks 165th on the Tour in 2026, representing a clear area for improvement.
- On the greens, Li holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.212, ranking 125th, and averages 29.55 Putts Per Round, which ranks 151st. He breaks par 23.17% of the time, ranking 47th on the Tour.
- Li has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 134th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.57% ranks 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.