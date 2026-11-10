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Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

Nick Hardy
USA
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USA
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Mac Meissner
USA
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Takumi Kanaya
JPN
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Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
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Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Zac Blair
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Z. Blair
USA
Z. Blair
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
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USA
B. Todd
USA
B. Todd
Andrew Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
Vince Whaley
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V. Whaley
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V. Whaley
Lee Hodges
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L. Hodges
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David Skinns
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Frankie Harris betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Frankie Harris makes birdie on No. 17 at Utah Championship

Frankie Harris makes birdie on No. 17 at Utah Championship

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Frankie Harris heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid recent form into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 12-15, 2026, with a purse of $6.0 million.

Latest odds for Harris at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Frankie Harris's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by Virginia's Richmond RegionT1975-67-65-68-948.680
Oct. 4, 2026Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT3069-65-65-67-1426.208
Sept. 20, 2026Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
Sept. 13, 2026Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-70-1--
Aug. 23, 2026AdventHealth ChampionshipMC70-74E--
Aug. 16, 2026Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT2470-67-66-65-1631.750
Aug. 9, 2026Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseP168-66-69-59-22500.000
Aug. 2, 2026Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC67-68-5--
July 26, 2026Evans Scholars InvitationalT3968-68-68-68-1214.000
July 12, 2026The Blue ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

Frankie Harris's recent performances

  • Harris has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he won with a score of 22-under.
  • Harris has averaged -0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.826 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Harris has averaged -0.292 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Frankie Harris's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.511
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.461
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.147
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.826
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.292

Frankie Harris's advanced stats and rankings

  • Over his past five tournaments, Harris averaged -0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and -0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, indicating areas of his game where he has faced challenges recently.
  • Harris has shown strength on the greens, averaging 0.826 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts, though his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.292 reflects room for improvement across other facets of his game.

All stats in this article are accurate for Harris as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
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