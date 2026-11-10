Frankie Harris betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Frankie Harris heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid recent form into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 12-15, 2026, with a purse of $6.0 million.
Frankie Harris's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by Virginia's Richmond Region
|T19
|75-67-65-68
|-9
|48.680
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T30
|69-65-65-67
|-14
|26.208
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Sept. 13, 2026
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|AdventHealth Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T24
|70-67-66-65
|-16
|31.750
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|P1
|68-66-69-59
|-22
|500.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|67-68
|-5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|Evans Scholars Invitational
|T39
|68-68-68-68
|-12
|14.000
|July 12, 2026
|The Blue Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Frankie Harris's recent performances
- Harris has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he won with a score of 22-under.
- Harris has averaged -0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.826 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Harris has averaged -0.292 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Frankie Harris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.292
Frankie Harris's advanced stats and rankings
- Over his past five tournaments, Harris averaged -0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and -0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, indicating areas of his game where he has faced challenges recently.
- Harris has shown strength on the greens, averaging 0.826 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts, though his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.292 reflects room for improvement across other facets of his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harris as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.