Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Erik van Rooyen hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology
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Erik van Rooyen heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, with his best result in his last ten starts being a tie for sixth at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He tees off Nov. 12-15 at the $6.0 million Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions looking to find that form again.
Erik van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T6
|69-67-66-64
|-18
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|67-70-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-65-66-77
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|29.500
Erik van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.039
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.434
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.075
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.273
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.126
|0.091
Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 ranks 106th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.434 ranks 154th on the Tour this season, and his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.36% ranks 113th.
- Around the green, van Rooyen holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.075, ranking 66th on the Tour this season.
- On the putting surface, van Rooyen has been a relative strength, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.273 that ranks 37th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 28.65 ranks 59th, and he breaks par 23.38% of the time, ranking 39th.
- Van Rooyen has a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.126, ranking 120th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.74% ranks 113th. He has accumulated 154 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.