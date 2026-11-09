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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology

Erik van Rooyen hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology

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Erik van Rooyen heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, with his best result in his last ten starts being a tie for sixth at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He tees off Nov. 12-15 at the $6.0 million Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions looking to find that form again.

Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Erik van Rooyen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5469-69-72-68-10--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT669-67-66-64-18--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5967-70-72-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4565-68-70-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-73+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-65-66-77-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-68E--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-64-69-1229.500

Erik van Rooyen's recent performances

  • Van Rooyen has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0390.240
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.434-0.296
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0750.357
Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.273-0.209
Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1260.091

Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 ranks 106th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.434 ranks 154th on the Tour this season, and his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.36% ranks 113th.
  • Around the green, van Rooyen holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.075, ranking 66th on the Tour this season.
  • On the putting surface, van Rooyen has been a relative strength, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.273 that ranks 37th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 28.65 ranks 59th, and he breaks par 23.38% of the time, ranking 39th.
  • Van Rooyen has a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.126, ranking 120th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.74% ranks 113th. He has accumulated 154 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th.

All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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