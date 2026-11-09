Eric Cole betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Eric Cole's 103-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Eric Cole heads to Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15, with solid putting numbers and a consistent 2026 season behind him. Cole ranks among the Tour's best on the greens this year and will look to convert that form into a strong finish at the $6 million event.
Eric Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|65-65-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T65
|66-67-73-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|64-68-64-73
|-15
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T28
|67-68-67-75
|-3
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T58
|72-72-70-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|63-69-71-69
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|76-64-66-75
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|71-67-79-69
|+6
|3.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|76-63-70-65
|-10
|14.000
Eric Cole's recent performances
- Cole's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 15-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last 10 starts.
- Cole has averaged -0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Eric Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.500
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.101
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.331
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.461
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.393
|-0.129
Eric Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.500, which ranks 157th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.101 ranks 84th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.02% ranks 140th.
- Cole has been one of the Tour's stronger performers around and on the greens this season. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.331 ranks 10th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.461 ranks 15th. He averages just 27.87 Putts Per Round, which ranks second on the Tour.
- Cole breaks par 23.93% of the time, ranking 25th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.53% ranks 64th.
- Overall, Cole has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 45th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.393 that also ranks 64th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.