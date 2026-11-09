Eric Cole betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Cole has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.500, which ranks 157th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.101 ranks 84th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.02% ranks 140th.

Cole has been one of the Tour's stronger performers around and on the greens this season. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.331 ranks 10th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.461 ranks 15th. He averages just 27.87 Putts Per Round, which ranks second on the Tour.

Cole breaks par 23.93% of the time, ranking 25th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.53% ranks 64th.