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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole's 103-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

Eric Cole's 103-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Eric Cole heads to Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15, with solid putting numbers and a consistent 2026 season behind him. Cole ranks among the Tour's best on the greens this year and will look to convert that form into a strong finish at the $6 million event.

Latest odds for Cole at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Eric Cole's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2565-65-74-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6566-67-73-70-8--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2464-68-64-73-15--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2867-68-67-75-3--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5872-72-70-71+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2963-69-71-69-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC67-71-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5376-64-66-75+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open7071-67-79-69+63.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3976-63-70-65-1014.000

Eric Cole's recent performances

  • Cole's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 15-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last 10 starts.
  • Cole has averaged -0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Eric Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.500-0.505
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1010.124
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.3310.057
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4610.196
Average Strokes Gained: Total640.393-0.129

Eric Cole's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cole has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.500, which ranks 157th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.101 ranks 84th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.02% ranks 140th.
  • Cole has been one of the Tour's stronger performers around and on the greens this season. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.331 ranks 10th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.461 ranks 15th. He averages just 27.87 Putts Per Round, which ranks second on the Tour.
  • Cole breaks par 23.93% of the time, ranking 25th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.53% ranks 64th.
  • Overall, Cole has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 45th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.393 that also ranks 64th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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