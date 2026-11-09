Davis Thompson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Davis Thompson holes 186-yard shot for albatross on No. 5 at Wyndham
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Davis Thompson heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15, 2026. Thompson arrives on the back of a stretch that includes two top-10 finishes in his last 10 starts.
Davis Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-65-68
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|70-66-68-71
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-68-65-71
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-68-67-66
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|68-68-63-66
|-19
|87.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|69-69-66-68
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
Davis Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
- Thompson has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Davis Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.240
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.591
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.059
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.356
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.416
|-0.042
Davis Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson ranks 50th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 62nd.
- Thompson has been one of the stronger iron players on Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.591 that ranks 12th. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.37% ranks 18th on the Tour.
- Around the greens, Thompson sits 108th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.059 in 2026.
- On the greens, Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.356 in 2026, ranking 154th on the Tour. He averages 29.21 Putts Per Round (122nd), and his par-breaking rate of 22.22% ranks 94th.
- Thompson ranks 33rd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 13.53% in 2026, and his overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.416 ranks 60th. He has accumulated 516 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.