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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson holes 186-yard shot for albatross on No. 5 at Wyndham

Davis Thompson holes 186-yard shot for albatross on No. 5 at Wyndham

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Davis Thompson heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15, 2026. Thompson arrives on the back of a stretch that includes two top-10 finishes in his last 10 starts.

Latest odds for Thompson at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Davis Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-65-68-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5473-68-71-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6270-66-68-71-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-75+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-68-65-71-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT867-68-67-66-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT768-68-63-66-1987.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2669-69-66-68-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--

Davis Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
  • Thompson has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Davis Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2400.090
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5910.761
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.059-0.189
Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.356-0.703
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.416-0.042

Davis Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson ranks 50th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 62nd.
  • Thompson has been one of the stronger iron players on Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.591 that ranks 12th. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.37% ranks 18th on the Tour.
  • Around the greens, Thompson sits 108th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.059 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.356 in 2026, ranking 154th on the Tour. He averages 29.21 Putts Per Round (122nd), and his par-breaking rate of 22.22% ranks 94th.
  • Thompson ranks 33rd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 13.53% in 2026, and his overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.416 ranks 60th. He has accumulated 516 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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