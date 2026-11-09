Davis Thompson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Thompson ranks 50th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 62nd.

Thompson has been one of the stronger iron players on Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.591 that ranks 12th. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.37% ranks 18th on the Tour.

Around the greens, Thompson sits 108th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.059 in 2026.

On the greens, Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.356 in 2026, ranking 154th on the Tour. He averages 29.21 Putts Per Round (122nd), and his par-breaking rate of 22.22% ranks 94th.