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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

Davis Chatfield sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Davis Chatfield brings a run of recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, where the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is set to tee off Nov. 12-15. Chatfield will look to build on a top-five finish in his recent results as he competes in this new event in Austin, Texas.

Latest odds for Chatfield at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Davis Chatfield's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC76-69+3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5266-70-71-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5367-72-67-67-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2569-68-69-65-933.25
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-68-64-68-1550.00
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-72-72-65-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-64-68-66-1460.00

Davis Chatfield's recent performances

  • Chatfield has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
  • Chatfield has averaged -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee across his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Chatfield has averaged -1.557 Strokes Gained: Total across his past five tournaments.

Davis Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.357-0.312
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.098-0.335
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.017-0.244
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.110-0.686
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.385-1.557

Davis Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

  • Chatfield's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.357 ranks 145th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranks 166th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Chatfield's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.098 ranks 85th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.33% ranks 93rd.
  • Around the greens, Chatfield holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.017, ranking 91st, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.110 ranks 110th, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91 ranking 90th.
  • Chatfield's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.34% ranks 54th on the Tour, while his Par Breakers percentage of 21.14% ranks 142nd. He has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 131st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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