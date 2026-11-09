Davis Chatfield betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Davis Chatfield sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Davis Chatfield brings a run of recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, where the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is set to tee off Nov. 12-15. Chatfield will look to build on a top-five finish in his recent results as he competes in this new event in Austin, Texas.
Davis Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|66-70-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|33.25
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-68-64-68
|-15
|50.00
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-64-68-66
|-14
|60.00
Davis Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee across his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -1.557 Strokes Gained: Total across his past five tournaments.
Davis Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.357
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.098
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.017
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.110
|-0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.385
|-1.557
Davis Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.357 ranks 145th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranks 166th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Chatfield's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.098 ranks 85th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.33% ranks 93rd.
- Around the greens, Chatfield holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.017, ranking 91st, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.110 ranks 110th, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91 ranking 90th.
- Chatfield's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.34% ranks 54th on the Tour, while his Par Breakers percentage of 21.14% ranks 142nd. He has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 131st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.