David Lipsky betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Lipsky ranks 144th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.343 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 150th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.112 ranks 119th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.11% ranks 118th.

Around the green, Lipsky has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, posting a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 29th.

On the putting surface, Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.004 ranks 93rd, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.56 ranks 46th on the Tour.

Lipsky ranks 66th on the Tour by breaking par 22.86% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.79% ranks 114th.