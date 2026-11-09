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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky holes 35-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah

David Lipsky holes 35-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah

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David Lipsky brings solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas. The $6 million event plays to a par of 72 at 7,451 yards.

Latest odds for Lipsky at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

David Lipsky's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3371-65-73-66-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-75+4--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5466-72-73-70-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2663-68-68-69-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-70-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3167-67-67-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-65-71-68-1339.100

David Lipsky's recent performances

  • Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
  • Lipsky has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has averaged -0.222 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

David Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.343-0.057
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1120.035
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2410.334
Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.004-0.533
Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.218-0.222

David Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lipsky ranks 144th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.343 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 150th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.112 ranks 119th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.11% ranks 118th.
  • Around the green, Lipsky has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, posting a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 29th.
  • On the putting surface, Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.004 ranks 93rd, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.56 ranks 46th on the Tour.
  • Lipsky ranks 66th on the Tour by breaking par 22.86% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.79% ranks 114th.
  • He has accumulated 487 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 85th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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