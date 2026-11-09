David Lipsky betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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David Lipsky holes 35-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah
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David Lipsky brings solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas. The $6 million event plays to a par of 72 at 7,451 yards.
David Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|71-65-73-66
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|67-67-67-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-65-71-68
|-13
|39.100
David Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.222 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
David Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.343
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.112
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.241
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.004
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.218
|-0.222
David Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky ranks 144th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.343 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 150th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.112 ranks 119th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.11% ranks 118th.
- Around the green, Lipsky has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, posting a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 29th.
- On the putting surface, Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.004 ranks 93rd, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.56 ranks 46th on the Tour.
- Lipsky ranks 66th on the Tour by breaking par 22.86% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.79% ranks 114th.
- He has accumulated 487 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 85th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.