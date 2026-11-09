David Ford betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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David Ford taps in for birdie on No. 14 at World Wide Technology
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David Ford arrives in Austin with solid recent form heading into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa from Nov. 12-15. The par-72 layout stretches 7,451 yards and offers a $6.0 million purse.
David Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|72-64-68
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-67-65-64
|-23
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|68-73-72-73
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-70-78-67
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-69-69
|-10
|29.000
David Ford's recent performances
- Ford has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
- Ford has averaged 1.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 1.469 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
David Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.649
|1.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.230
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.359
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.150
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|0.670
|1.469
David Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.649 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 306.1 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Ford carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.230 this season, along with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.52%.
- Around the greens, Ford has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.359 in 2026, representing an area where he has room to improve.
- On the greens, Ford has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.150 this season. He is averaging 28.80 Putts Per Round and has broken par 23.95% of the time, while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.47%.
- Ford has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 155th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.