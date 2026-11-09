David Ford betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.649 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 306.1 yards.

In terms of ball-striking, Ford carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.230 this season, along with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.52%.

Around the greens, Ford has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.359 in 2026, representing an area where he has room to improve.

On the greens, Ford has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.150 this season. He is averaging 28.80 Putts Per Round and has broken par 23.95% of the time, while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.47%.