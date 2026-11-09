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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

David Ford betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford taps in for birdie on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

David Ford taps in for birdie on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

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David Ford arrives in Austin with solid recent form heading into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa from Nov. 12-15. The par-72 layout stretches 7,451 yards and offers a $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Ford at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

David Ford's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology Championship567-68-67-66-20--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-68-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2572-64-68-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-67-65-64-23--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-72E--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5968-73-72-73-25.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-70-78-67E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-69-69-1029.000

David Ford's recent performances

  • Ford has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
  • Ford has averaged 1.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ford has averaged 1.469 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

David Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.6491.107
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2300.419
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.359-0.521
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1500.464
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.6701.469

David Ford's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.649 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 306.1 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Ford carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.230 this season, along with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.52%.
  • Around the greens, Ford has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.359 in 2026, representing an area where he has room to improve.
  • On the greens, Ford has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.150 this season. He is averaging 28.80 Putts Per Round and has broken par 23.95% of the time, while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.47%.
  • Ford has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 155th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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