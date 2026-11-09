Daniel Berger betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Berger ranks 13th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026 with an average of 0.562, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.80% ranks 59th.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 ranks 98th on the Tour, and his Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 71st.

On the greens, Berger's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.187 ranks 121st on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.45 ranks 144th.

Berger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.234 ranks 152nd on the Tour, and he breaks par 21.30% of the time, ranking 134th.