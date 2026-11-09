Daniel Berger betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Daniel Berger sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at John Deere
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Daniel Berger heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, with a chance to make his mark at this new event. He tees off Nov. 12-15 at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, competing for a share of the $6.0 million purse.
Daniel Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-67-65-66
|-12
|38
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|74-70-69-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-74-68-70
|-1
|15.75
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|76-68-68-70
|-6
|40
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-74-68-70
|-6
|15.45
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
Berger's recent performances
- Berger's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 23rd at the Cadillac Championship, where he posted a score of 6-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last ten Tour appearances.
- Berger has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.754 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.013
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.562
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.234
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.187
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.153
|-0.754
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger ranks 13th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026 with an average of 0.562, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.80% ranks 59th.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 ranks 98th on the Tour, and his Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 71st.
- On the greens, Berger's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.187 ranks 121st on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.45 ranks 144th.
- Berger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.234 ranks 152nd on the Tour, and he breaks par 21.30% of the time, ranking 134th.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.153 ranks 96th on the Tour, and he has accumulated 709 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.