PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
2H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at John Deere

Daniel Berger sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at John Deere

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Daniel Berger heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, with a chance to make his mark at this new event. He tees off Nov. 12-15 at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, competing for a share of the $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Berger at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Daniel Berger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2570-67-65-66-1238
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-73+10--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3574-70-69-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-74-68-70-115.75
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2376-68-68-70-640
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-74-68-70-615.45
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-76+8--

Berger's recent performances

  • Berger's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 23rd at the Cadillac Championship, where he posted a score of 6-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last ten Tour appearances.
  • Berger has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Berger has averaged -0.754 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0130.043
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5620.297
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.234-0.126
Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.187-0.968
Average Strokes Gained: Total960.153-0.754

Berger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Berger ranks 13th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026 with an average of 0.562, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.80% ranks 59th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 ranks 98th on the Tour, and his Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 71st.
  • On the greens, Berger's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.187 ranks 121st on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.45 ranks 144th.
  • Berger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.234 ranks 152nd on the Tour, and he breaks par 21.30% of the time, ranking 134th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.153 ranks 96th on the Tour, and he has accumulated 709 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
Matt Wallace betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Chris Kirk betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW