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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Christo Lamprecht reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Lamprecht heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in uncertain form, having missed the cut in eight of his last ten starts. He tees off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Lamprecht at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Christo Lamprecht's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology Championship7570-68-82-73+5--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC70-72E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-66-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-73E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-69+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-73+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6468-69-64-77-22.551

Christo Lamprecht's recent performances

  • Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 64th at 2-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten starts.
  • Lamprecht has averaged -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lamprecht has averaged -2.143 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Christo Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.123-0.415
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-1.537-1.617
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.093-0.303
Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.2420.192
Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.994-2.143

Christo Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lamprecht ranks 121st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 316.3 yards ranks 19th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.537 ranks 168th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.64% ranks 167th.
  • Around the green, Lamprecht holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.093, ranking 123rd on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, he posts a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.242, ranking 133rd, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks 85th on the Tour.
  • Lamprecht has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 199th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.49% ranks 166th, and he breaks par 20.15% of the time, ranking 158th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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