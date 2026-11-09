Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Lamprecht ranks 121st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 316.3 yards ranks 19th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.537 ranks 168th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.64% ranks 167th.

Around the green, Lamprecht holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.093, ranking 123rd on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, he posts a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.242, ranking 133rd, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks 85th on the Tour.