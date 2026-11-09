Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Christo Lamprecht reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Lamprecht heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in uncertain form, having missed the cut in eight of his last ten starts. He tees off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
Christo Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|75
|70-68-82-73
|+5
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-69-64-77
|-2
|2.551
Christo Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 64th at 2-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten starts.
- Lamprecht has averaged -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -2.143 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Christo Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.123
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-1.537
|-1.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.093
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.242
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.994
|-2.143
Christo Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht ranks 121st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 316.3 yards ranks 19th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.537 ranks 168th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.64% ranks 167th.
- Around the green, Lamprecht holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.093, ranking 123rd on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, he posts a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.242, ranking 133rd, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks 85th on the Tour.
- Lamprecht has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 199th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.49% ranks 166th, and he breaks par 20.15% of the time, ranking 158th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.