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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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4H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Chan Kim sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

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Chan Kim tees it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. Kim arrives in Austin with a top-10 finish among his last 10 Tour starts, looking to build on a stretch of consistent ball-striking.

Latest odds for Kim at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Chan Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-68-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT664-72-64-13--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6267-73-70-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3464-65-68-75-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5168-67-71-70-86.629
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3866-65-71-69-1317.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4570-71-65-73-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-70-70-816.574

Chan Kim's recent performances

  • Kim's best finish over his last 10 Tour appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • He has one top-10 finish across his last 10 starts.
  • Kim has averaged 0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.557 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Chan Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0700.418
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1130.314
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.062-0.141
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.020-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2250.557

Chan Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.070 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 297.6 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Kim carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.113 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.76%.
  • Around the greens, Kim has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.062 this season.
  • On the greens, Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.020 in 2026, averaging 29.00 Putts Per Round.
  • Kim has broken par 23.39% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.01%. He has accumulated 67 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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