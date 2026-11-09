Chan Kim betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
1 Min Read
Chan Kim sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Chan Kim tees it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. Kim arrives in Austin with a top-10 finish among his last 10 Tour starts, looking to build on a stretch of consistent ball-striking.
Chan Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|64-72-64
|-13
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|67-73-70-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|64-65-68-75
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|6.629
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|66-65-71-69
|-13
|17.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|70-71-65-73
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|16.574
Chan Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish over his last 10 Tour appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- He has one top-10 finish across his last 10 starts.
- Kim has averaged 0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.557 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Chan Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.070
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.113
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.062
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.020
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.225
|0.557
Chan Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.070 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 297.6 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Kim carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.113 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.76%.
- Around the greens, Kim has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.062 this season.
- On the greens, Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.020 in 2026, averaging 29.00 Putts Per Round.
- Kim has broken par 23.39% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.01%. He has accumulated 67 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.