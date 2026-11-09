Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, coming off a stretch of results that includes a pair of top-25 finishes in his last three completed events. The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions tees off Nov. 12-15.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|67-70-66-71
|-14
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|64-67-71-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|70-67-66
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|69-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|72-67-71-66
|-8
|6.629
Adrien Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.696 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.474
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.070
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.311
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.442
|1.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.211
|0.268
Adrien Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart ranks 155th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.474 average in 2026, despite averaging 312.2 yards off the tee, which ranks 42nd in Driving Distance.
- In terms of ball-striking, he ranks 112th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (-0.070) and 128th in Greens in Regulation at 65.44%.
- Dumont de Chassart's short game has been a strength, ranking 18th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.311 average in 2026.
- On the greens, he ranks 17th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.442) and 10th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.21.
- He ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.00% of holes, and ranks 61st in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.94% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 125th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.211 ranks 86th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.