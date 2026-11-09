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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology

Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology

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Adrien Dumont de Chassart heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, coming off a stretch of results that includes a pair of top-25 finishes in his last three completed events. The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions tees off Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2567-70-66-71-14--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3464-67-71-71-11--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1770-67-66-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5369-65-69-70-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-78+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-66-67-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5172-67-71-66-86.629

Adrien Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • Dumont de Chassart has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.696 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.474-0.696
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.070-0.290
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3110.072
Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4421.182
Average Strokes Gained: Total860.2110.268

Adrien Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart ranks 155th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.474 average in 2026, despite averaging 312.2 yards off the tee, which ranks 42nd in Driving Distance.
  • In terms of ball-striking, he ranks 112th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (-0.070) and 128th in Greens in Regulation at 65.44%.
  • Dumont de Chassart's short game has been a strength, ranking 18th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.311 average in 2026.
  • On the greens, he ranks 17th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.442) and 10th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.21.
  • He ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.00% of holes, and ranks 61st in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.94% of the time.
  • Dumont de Chassart has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 125th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.211 ranks 86th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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