Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Dumont de Chassart ranks 155th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.474 average in 2026, despite averaging 312.2 yards off the tee, which ranks 42nd in Driving Distance.

In terms of ball-striking, he ranks 112th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (-0.070) and 128th in Greens in Regulation at 65.44%.

Dumont de Chassart's short game has been a strength, ranking 18th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.311 average in 2026.

On the greens, he ranks 17th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.442) and 10th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.21.

He ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.00% of holes, and ranks 61st in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.94% of the time.